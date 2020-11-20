Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 40,000 FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FINV. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Regents of The University of California lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 280,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 229,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,894 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FINV stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.25 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.