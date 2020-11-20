Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $215,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $57,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in General Motors by 377.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.