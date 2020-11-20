Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $215,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,620,000 after buying an additional 39,365 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Synopsys by 2.1% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 5.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $221.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.63 and its 200 day moving average is $199.93. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total transaction of $2,041,636.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,370 shares of company stock worth $6,435,358 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

