Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 422,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,094,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 587,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,332.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,432 shares of company stock worth $30,595,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $150.85 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

