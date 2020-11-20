Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,457 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 194.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,327,000 after buying an additional 12,889,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,700 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,539,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,865,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

