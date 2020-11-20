Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,437 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $61.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

