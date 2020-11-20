Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,510,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,036 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,031,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,145,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Ford Motor stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

