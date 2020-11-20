Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $230,000 Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COUP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $3,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,225 shares of company stock valued at $51,626,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP opened at $314.05 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.09.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

