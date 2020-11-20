Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,320,000 after buying an additional 823,287 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,525,000 after buying an additional 562,500 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,769,000 after buying an additional 542,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after buying an additional 378,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARE stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $177.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.97.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

