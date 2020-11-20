Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 428.50 ($5.60).
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 527 ($6.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 517 ($6.75) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.
Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 461.80 ($6.03) on Friday. Trainline Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 559.58 ($7.31). The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 342.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 400.57.
About Trainline Plc (TRN.L)
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
