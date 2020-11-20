Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 428.50 ($5.60).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 527 ($6.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 517 ($6.75) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 461.80 ($6.03) on Friday. Trainline Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 559.58 ($7.31). The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 342.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 400.57.

In related news, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £3,200,000 ($4,180,820.49).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

