Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) (CVE:TRS) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) (CVE:TRS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.44.

About Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) (CVE:TRS)

Tres-Or Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, diamond, cobalt, sliver, and base metal properties. Its flagship project is Fontana Gold Project that covers an area of 8,700 hectares located in Duverny Township, Quebec.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.