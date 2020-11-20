Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $67,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 6.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 17,969 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,626,913.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,352.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,919 shares of company stock worth $8,822,181. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $96.19 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,924.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

