Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%.

Shares of TRQ opened at $10.31 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

