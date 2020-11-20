UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.