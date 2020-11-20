Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.12 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,630.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

UTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

