VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) Trading Down 10.5%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 749,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,625,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

