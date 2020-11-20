Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

VERO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Venus Concept presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.65.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $92.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.82.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. Analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chad A. Zaring acquired 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $51,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,677. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 12,417,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $154,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

