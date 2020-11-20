Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 40 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 95,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $673.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $629.09 and its 200-day moving average is $571.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $692.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

