Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $1,962,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 35.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 91,568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 31.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 78,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 17.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,508 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 314,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.