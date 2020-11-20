Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

NYSE:GS opened at $224.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

