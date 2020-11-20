Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB opened at $55.04 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.