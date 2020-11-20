Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.