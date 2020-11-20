Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,229 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,291,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,467,000 after purchasing an additional 219,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,870,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 63.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 244,408 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 14,472 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $640,096.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,968,576.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,458 shares of company stock valued at $16,646,792. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOL stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

