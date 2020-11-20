Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Dollar General by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $211.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

