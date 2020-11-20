Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,296,000 after acquiring an additional 341,152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,832,000 after acquiring an additional 146,601 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,632,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $166.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $189,477.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,674.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,871 shares of company stock worth $17,584,159. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

