Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,438 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 49,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,038.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 229,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 209,354 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 183,493 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

