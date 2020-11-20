Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $242.06 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $247.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.