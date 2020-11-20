Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 478,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

