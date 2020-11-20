Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,321,000 after purchasing an additional 496,098 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,038,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 136,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,860,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 391,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $16,905,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

