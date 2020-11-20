Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.59.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $211.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,059,687,000 after acquiring an additional 264,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,418,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,729,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,510,170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

