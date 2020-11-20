Vertical Research Begins Coverage on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Analysts at Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RIDE stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $31.80.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile
