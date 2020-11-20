Vertical Research Begins Coverage on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Analysts at Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RIDE stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

