Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Director Vpe Holdings, Llc Sells 18,000,000 Shares of Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vertiv stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 59.9% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Guggenheim began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.