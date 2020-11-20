Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

VNO opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

