Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

WBA opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

