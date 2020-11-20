Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Mizuho

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $8.77 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $427.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 927.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 391,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 353,128 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 19.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 94.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

