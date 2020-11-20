WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,045 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of WisdomTree Investments worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 311,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 73.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

