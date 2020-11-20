Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $260.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.72.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $230.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.08. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Workday by 9.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $214,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 58.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

