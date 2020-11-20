WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

