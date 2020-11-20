Zacks: Analysts Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Earnings of -$2.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.57) and the highest is ($1.42). Alaska Air Group reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 259.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($9.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.16) to ($9.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 217,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 119,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

