Zamir Shai Soloveizik Sells 2,500 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.15. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KLIC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

