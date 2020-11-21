18,980 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Biogen by 108.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Biogen by 413.3% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after purchasing an additional 340,674 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 49.0% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 30,336.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,659,000 after purchasing an additional 209,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Biogen by 223.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 163,257 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $244.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.55. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.90.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

