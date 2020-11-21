360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Issues Earnings Results

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

