51,334 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,936,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 812,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,486 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

GPK opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.