9,431 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,431 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

