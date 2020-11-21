AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of AAC Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

AACAY stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $603.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.06 million. Research analysts expect that AAC Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

