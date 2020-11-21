ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. ABB has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

