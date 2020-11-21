Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,279,002 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,279,002 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lincoln National worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

