Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.67. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 697.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 132.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 30,275 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 106.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

