Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 9,660,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ACOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. Analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

