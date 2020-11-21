Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Down 29.0% in October

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,183,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,394,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,779,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.50. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

